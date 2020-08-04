Basabe was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Tuesday.
The move creates a spot on the 40-man roster for the White Sox to select Brady Lail's contract. The 23-year-old outfielder is at least a moderately interesting prospect and could generate interest on the waiver wire, though his profile is considerably less impressive to teams that don't think he can stick in center field, something that appears questionable despite his speed. He posted an unimpressive .246/.324/.336 slash line in 69 games for Double-A Birmingham last season.
