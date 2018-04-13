Basabe is 11-for-30 (.367) with four extra-base hits and two steals in seven games at High-A Winston-Salem.

The 21-year-old seems to have recovered swimmingly from the knee surgery he had at the end of the 2017 season. Though the sample size is small, Basabe's hit tool has never looked better, as he was a combined .240 hitter the past two seasons at High-A. Basabe has an immense ceiling due to his power and speed combo -- 42 steals and 17 home runs the past two seasons -- and projectable bat. The switch hitter is definitely a player to monitor in dynasty formats, even though his ETA isn't until 2019.