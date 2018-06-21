White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Jumps to Double-A
Basabe was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After making stops at High-A Winston-Salem in each of the past three seasons, Basabe will finally get his first taste of Double-A ball. The 21-year-old hit a solid .266/.370/.502 with nine homers and seven stolen bases in 58 games with the Dash before being rewarded with a promotion.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Named organization's co-Player of the Month•
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Hot start to begin year•
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Starts in left Sunday•
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Recovering from knee surgery•
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Luis Alejandro Basabe: Switch hitter not making contact at plate•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...