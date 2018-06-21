Basabe was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After making stops at High-A Winston-Salem in each of the past three seasons, Basabe will finally get his first taste of Double-A ball. The 21-year-old hit a solid .266/.370/.502 with nine homers and seven stolen bases in 58 games with the Dash before being rewarded with a promotion.

