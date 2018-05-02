Basabe was named the White Sox organization's co-Player of the Month for April, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Basabe, who shared the honors with catcher Seby Zavala (Double-A Birmingham), batted .313/.400/.614 with four homers, seven doubles, three triples and 17 RBI while reaching base safely in 19 of 21 games for High-A Winston-Salem. The 21-year-old has more than 550 plate appearances at the High-A level, so we should expect some level of proficiency, but it's good to see improvement on the .640 OPS he posted for the Dash in 2017.

