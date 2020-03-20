White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Optioned to Birmingham
Basabe was optioned to Double-A Birmingham, Lamond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. He hit .267 (4-for-15) with three walks, an RBI and four runs scored during his time in major league camp.
Basabe's career has stalled at Birmingham. He's spent 130 games with the Barons over the past two seasons and posted a .695 OPS while successfully stealing 18 bases on 26 attempts. Injuries have played a role, but he's showed signs that the upper level of the minors may be a challenge. Even with an improved BABIP, Basabe's average stagnated around .250 while his power diminished since advancing to Double-A. The 23-year-old switch-hitter needs to put together a full year with good results, or he'll fall off the radar come 2021.
