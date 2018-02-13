Basabe required knee surgery toward the end of the 2017 season, Josh Norris of Baseball America reports.

According to Norris, the knee injury may have been bothering Basabe for longer than he let on, which could have contributed to his struggles in 2017 (.221/.320/.320). The procedure seems like a cleanup of sorts, so look for Basabe to be ready to compete in minor-league camp this spring. Still just 21, Basabe is a solid bounce-back candidate this season. He has above-average raw power and plus speed, so if he can make strides with his hit tool, he could re-establish himself as a top-100 prospect for dynasty leagues.