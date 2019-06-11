White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Returns from injury
Basabe (quadriceps) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Basabe wound up missing 10 days with quadriceps tightness. He'll be looking to improve upon his unimpressive .227/.312/.268 slash line in his return to action.
