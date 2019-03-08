White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Sent to Double-A
Basabe (hand) was optioned to Double-A Birmingham.
Not only does Basabe need more development in the minor leagues, but he will also be out until at least May while he recovers from a broken hand. It is possible he could finish the year at Triple-A.
