Basabe suffered a bruised right foot in camp, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It's unclear exactly when or how Basabe suffered the injury, but he's considered day-to-day as he recovers, and Luis Gonzalez was brought up from the team's alternate camp to take his place in his absence. Basabe was no lock to make the major-league roster, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the team use extra caution in the coming days to protect his long-term health.
