Basabse (hand) will undergo surgery Monday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Basabe fractured the hamate bone in his left hand while swinging a bat earlier this week. Surgery had been scheduled for Wednesday but was pushed back to Monday of next week. The White Sox anticipate being without him for three months, and he could feel the impact of the injury beyond his return in terms of power. The 22-year-old outfielder began tapping into that power last season, when he launched a career-high 15 home runs between High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham.

