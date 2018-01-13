Avilan agreed to a one-year, $2.450 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Avilan baffled left-handed hitters again in 2017, holding them to a .195 average and .260 wOBA, but the Dodgers decided they were fine on lefty relievers and recently unloaded Avilan as part of a three-team swap. He figures to serve as the top setup lefty for the White Sox as the team looks to build up his value and flip him at the trade deadline.