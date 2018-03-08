Play

Avilan struck out three over a scoreless 1.1 innings in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Avilan has been spotless over three spring outings, allowing just one hit with no walks and seven strikeouts over 3.2 innings. In a refurbished bullpen, there isn't any one reliever whose role is set in stone, but you can bet Avilan will be part of the high-leverage crew.

