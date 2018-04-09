White Sox's Luis Avilan: Makes second straight scoreless showing
Avilan pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Tigers.
After allowing an unearned run and then an earned run in his first two starts, Avilan hasn't allowed a run over his last two outings. Beyond Joakim Soria and Nate Jones, we're still trying to get a read on the White Sox's bullpen. Avilan had a scoreless spring training and looked like he'd be an important piece, however, just one of his four outing thus far is considered high-leverage. With Chicago's bullpen ERA a league-worst 7.11, manager Rick Renteria may begin to use Avilan when the stakes are higher.
