Avilan pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Tigers.

After allowing an unearned run and then an earned run in his first two starts, Avilan hasn't allowed a run over his last two outings. Beyond Joakim Soria and Nate Jones, we're still trying to get a read on the White Sox's bullpen. Avilan had a scoreless spring training and looked like he'd be an important piece, however, just one of his four outing thus far is considered high-leverage. With Chicago's bullpen ERA a league-worst 7.11, manager Rick Renteria may begin to use Avilan when the stakes are higher.