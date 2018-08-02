Avilan recorded the final two outs of Thursday's game against the Royals to earn his first career save.

Manager Rick Renteria gave Jace Fry a vote of confidence after Fry blew a save chance Sunday, but he then turned to Fry in the eighth inning Thursday. Avilan got the call to close things out after right-hander Jeanmar Gomez recorded the first out of the ninth inning. We still like Fry's skills the best of the bunch, but it looks like this may be a committee moving forward with Avilan very much in the mix.