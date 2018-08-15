White Sox's Luis Avilan: Saves second game
Avilan allowed two hits and two inherited runners to score in two-thirds of an inning, but picked up the save in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Tigers.
Avilan picked up his second save, though he was hardly effective and needed every bit of the three-run lead the White Sox had when he entered the game. While he has the most saves of the relievers in line for save opportunities, it's best not to view the left-handed Avilan has the primary closer. Since the White Sox traded Joakim Soria, manager Rick Renteria has handed out save chances to Avilan, Jace Fry, Xavier Cedeno and Thyago Viera.
