Avilan allowed two hits and struck out two over one inning in a non-save situation in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Avilan recorded the final out of the eighth inning after relievers Jace Fry and Juan Minaya combined to allow the Rays to even the score at 2-2. The eighth inning was clearly the most high-leverage situation but manager Rick Renteria held off on using Avilan, who picked up a save the previous night. It could be a sign that Renteria doesn't trust Avilan with a lead in a tight situation with men on base. It's also a sign that the White Sox's end-game picture is unsettled and that any one of those three relievers are in line for save opportunities.