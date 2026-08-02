White Sox's Luis Castillo: Chicago debut set for Thursday

Castillo will make his debut with the White Sox on Thursday in Boston, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Castillo struggled to a 6.35 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 17 innings in his last three starts with Seattle before being traded to the White Sox on Saturday, and he now have plenty of time to get acclimated to his new squad before making his team debut. The right-hander has been especially prone to giving up home runs recently, surrendering seven over his last three outings after having given up just two total over his previous eight appearances.