White Sox's Luis Castillo: Traded to White Sox

The Mariners traded Castillo to the White Sox on Saturday in exchange for Seranthony Dominguez, Nolan Jones and Boston Smith, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 31-year-old will head to Chicago and give the White Sox another right-hander out of the rotation. Castillo struggled across his four starts in July, going 0-3 with a 5.48 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 23 innings. That said, the White Sox are hoping to get the version of Castillo that recorded a 3.65 ERA or lower in each of the four seasons prior to 2026, including a 2.99 ERA over 150.1 innings in 2022, when he pitched for both the Reds and Mariners.