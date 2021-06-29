The White Sox optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Gonzalez was up with the big club for a week, going 2-for-8 with a pair of doubles and three walks while appearing in five games. He served mostly as a reserve outfielder during his time in Chicago, but he'll cede those duties to Billy Hamilton (oblique), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
