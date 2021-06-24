Gonzalez started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Gonzalez made his first start after being called up Tuesday when the White Sox placed Adam Engel (hamstring) on the injured list. He was part of a makeshift outfield that included two players that did start the season in the majors (Gonzalez and Brian Goodwin) and a third who is a converted infielder (Jake Lamb). While the White Sox navigate multiple injuries in the outfield, there could be an opportunity for Gonzalez to seize regular at-bats, although his minor league track record suggests that is unlikely. He batted .195/.302/.341 in 96 plate appearances for Triple-A Charlotte prior to be being promoted.