White Sox's Luis Gonzalez: Moves up to High-A
Gonzalez was transferred to High-A Winston-Salem on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The White Sox made a slew of roster moves, sending a smattering of high prospects to the next level including Gonzalez, who was in the midst of an impressive year with Low-A Kannapolis. Over 55 games with the club, he slashed .300/.358/.491 with eight home runs, 26 RBI and seven stolen bases. Expect him to stay with Winston-Salem throughout the remainder of the 2018 season.
