Gonzalez earned the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 6 through Aug. 12, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He went 7-for-17 (.412) with two home runs, three doubles, six RBI and six runs scored over five games for High-A Winston-Salem

Gonzalez hasn't skipped a beat since earning his promotion from Low-A Kannapolis. The lefty-hitting outfielder has increased his average, on-base percentage and slugging at the advanced level. Gonzalez is in the middle tier of the organization's prospect list, but can do a little bit of everything with the bat and can steal a base or 10.