White Sox's Luis Gonzalez: Named Player of Week in Carolina League
Gonzalez earned the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 6 through Aug. 12, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He went 7-for-17 (.412) with two home runs, three doubles, six RBI and six runs scored over five games for High-A Winston-Salem
Gonzalez hasn't skipped a beat since earning his promotion from Low-A Kannapolis. The lefty-hitting outfielder has increased his average, on-base percentage and slugging at the advanced level. Gonzalez is in the middle tier of the organization's prospect list, but can do a little bit of everything with the bat and can steal a base or 10.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start