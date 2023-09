The White Sox recalled Patino from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Patino will serve as the White Sox's additional pitcher as rosters expand to 28 players. The 23-year-old righty has struggled mightily this season with a 6.49 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 59.2 innings in Triple-A, and he surrendered four runs in four frames with the Rays earlier this year.