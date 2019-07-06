Robert will move up to Triple-A Charlotte following the Futures Game, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Robert's second promotion of the season is a deserved one, as he hit .314/.362/.518 with eight homers and 21 steals in 56 games for Double-A Birmingham. He could well be deemed big-league ready by the end of the season, but the White Sox will likely hold him down until mid-April of next season to get an extra year of team control.