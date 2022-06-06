Robert went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Sunday against the Rays.

Robert helped the White Sox jump out to a 6-0 lead with an RBI single in the second inning. The effort was Robert's third multi-hit game in his last four starts, helping bring his average up to .296 across 166 plate appearances for the campaign. Robert has also provided 22 runs scored, 20 RBI and seven steals to turn in a well-rounded line.