Robert (hamstring) made a pinch-hitting appearance in Sunday's 12-9 win over the Rays and was hit by a pitch in his lone trip to the plate in the seventh inning.

Robert exited early in Saturday's 12-3 loss after he jogged lightly to first base when hit a groundball back to the pitcher in the bottom of the first inning, with manager Pedro Grifol suggesting afterward that the outfielder was pulled due to a lack of hustle. However, Robert disclosed to the media following that game that he didn't run out the grounder since he was still experiencing some right hamstring discomfort stemming from Friday's contest and was trying to be conservative with when he chose to exert max effort. There seems to be some merit to Robert's claim, as he was available off the bench Sunday but was lifted for a pinch runner immediately after he took his base when he was hit by the pitch. Robert will benefit from the White Sox having off Monday, and he could be ready to reclaim his regular role in center field in Tuesday's series opener with the Twins.