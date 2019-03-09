White Sox's Luis Robert: Available Saturday
Robert (thumb) is listed among the White Sox's available position players for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Robert might not be summoned from the bench, but the fact that he's gained clearance to dress for the contest suggests he's moved past the jammed left thumb that has hindered him the last few days. Expect the White Sox to assign the young outfielder to their minor-league camp in the coming days as they aim to get longer looks at some more realistic candidates for the Opening Day roster.
