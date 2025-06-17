White Sox's Luis Robert: Back in action Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robert (thumb) will start in center field and bat fifth in Tuesday's game versus the Cardinals.
Robert had to be scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Rangers due to right thumb soreness. However, he had an extra day off with the White Sox being idle Monday and is ready to roll for Tuesday's series opener.
