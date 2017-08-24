White Sox's Luis Robert: Back in action
Robert (ankle) went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter in Wednesday's Dominican Summer League game, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
The White Sox are easing Robert back into action, deploying him as the DH in his first game back since spraining his ankle Aug. 6. The 20-year-old owns a .284/.500/.463 line with 11 steals and an impressive 21:22 K:BB through 24 games in the DSL this season.
