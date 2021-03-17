Robert (abdomen) will start in center field and will bat sixth in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.

Robert checks back into the lineup after he was sidelined for a few days with an abdominal strain. Since the White Sox are comfortable enough using Robert in the outfield rather than at designated hitter in his first game back in action, fantasy managers shouldn't have any concerns about his availability heading into Opening Day. Through his first eight spring games, Robert has gone 8-for-24 with a home run, three doubles and three stolen bases.