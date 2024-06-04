Robert (hip) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and in the White Sox' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen reports.
Robert has been sidelined since early April with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain but is ready to roll after he went 3-for-27 with two home runs over eight rehab games. While Robert is in the lineup Tuesday, manager Pedro Grifol previously has noted that his center fielder will be given extra off days initially as he eases back into action.
