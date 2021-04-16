Robert went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple and a run scored in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Cleveland.
The White Sox plated a first-inning run then did nothing until the ninth inning, when Robert came home after hitting his first triple of the season. With the return of Tim Anderson from a hamstring injury, Robert was dropped from second to seventh in the order.
