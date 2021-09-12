Robert went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

The 24-year-old has been on a mission since coming off the IL in early August. Robert has racked up 13 multi-hit performances in 26 games during that stretch, slashing a blistering .368/.395/.605 with six homers, 18 RBI and 21 runs. If there's one disappointing aspect to his late-season efforts, it's that he's only stolen one base, leaving him with five in 51 games on the season.