Robert went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Monday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.

The 23-year-old has been exactly as advertised to begin his initial MLB campaign, showcasing both power and speed. Robert is slashing .350/.409/.575 through his first 10 games with two homers, three steals, six RBI and eight runs, and so far his tendency to swing and miss (4:12 BB:K) hasn't undercut his production.