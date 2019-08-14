White Sox's Luis Robert: Churns out four hits
Robert went 4-for-5 with a triple, double, walk and stolen base Tuesday in Triple-A Charlotte's 15-1 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Both of the top two high-level prospects in the Chicago system enjoyed productive nights, as infielder Nick Madrigal also rapped out four hits of his own. After his latest monstrous performance at the plate, Robert now maintains a .315/.372/.629 slash line through his first 28 games at Triple-A.
