Robert is expected to receive an invitation to big-league training camp in 2018 before being placed at an undermined single-A affiliate, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 19-year-old Robert joined the White Sox organization mid-season and slashed .310/.491/.536 with 12 extra-base hits in 28 games for the team's entry in the Dominican Summer League. He's at least two years away from making an impact at the major-league level but is considered part of the organization's next competitive window.