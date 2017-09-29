White Sox's Luis Robert: Class-A bound next season
Robert is expected to receive an invitation to big-league training camp in 2018 before being placed at an undermined single-A affiliate, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 19-year-old Robert joined the White Sox organization mid-season and slashed .310/.491/.536 with 12 extra-base hits in 28 games for the team's entry in the Dominican Summer League. He's at least two years away from making an impact at the major-league level but is considered part of the organization's next competitive window.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...