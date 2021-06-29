Robert (hip) was cleared to ramp up baseball activities Tuesday.
Robert has been out since early may with a strained right hip. He'll build up before four weeks, at which point he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. He doesn't have a precise timeline for his return to the big leagues, and he'll likely need a lengthy rehab assignment given the severity of his injury, but a return sometime in mid-August seems possible if his recovery proceeds smoothly, as he could join a minor-league affiliate as soon as late July.