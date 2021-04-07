Robert went 2-for-4 with a home run, a single, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Mariners.

Robert finally showed off his power that fantasy managers have been waiting to see as he destroyed a hanging breaking ball over the left-field fence to break a 3-3 tie in the fifth. The 23-year-old has registered a hit in five of six games this season but is still lacking discipline at the plate as he also has nine strikeouts over that same span.