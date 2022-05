Robert went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Monday's 5-3 win over the Royals.

Robert drilled a two-run shot off of Scott Barlow to put the White Sox on top in the 10th inning. It was his fifth long ball of the year and he's now up to 20 runs scored. The 24-year-old improved his slash line to .308/.345/.477 through 113 plate appearances.