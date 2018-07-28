White Sox's Luis Robert: Close to seeing action
Robert (thumb) is progressing well and is close to seeing action in the rookie Arizona League before being reassigned to High-A Winson-Salem, Phil Rogers of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This is good news as Robert is coming back on the short end of what was originally estimated to be a four-to-eight week window of recovery time. This Robert's second stint on the disabled list due to a left thumb injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Will miss up to two months•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Hits DL with thumb injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Officially promoted to High-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Heading up to High-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns from injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Playing games at extended spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...