Robert went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Seattle.

Offense was at a premium Tuesday, and Robert was the only Chicago hitter to record an extra-base hit with his 408-foot shot to center field during the sixth inning. The 24-year-old is off to a strong start in 2022 and is 6-for-16 with a home run, a double, two RBI and five runs through four games.