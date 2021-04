Robert went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's loss to Boston.

Robert handed his club a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI double to left field, but the Red Sox would respond by putting up six runs in the bottom half and ultimately cruised to an 11-4 victory. The 23-year-old has been hot at the dish over his last six contests, going 9-for-23 with four extra-base hits, two RBI and a stolen base.