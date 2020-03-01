White Sox's Luis Robert: Completes spring cycle
Robert went 2-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base in Saturday's spring game against the Rangers.
Robert's talents were on display once again. He singled and stole a base in the second inning then later launched a solo shot that cleared the center-field fence in the fourth inning. The ball left the yard at 113 mph, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. With the two hits Saturday, Robert has reached base safely in every conceivable way except being hit by pitch. The 22-year-old prospect hit 32 homers across three minor-league stops in 2019, including 16 in 47 games at Triple-A Charlotte.
