White Sox's Luis Robert: Continues mashing in Triple-A
Robert hit two solo home runs for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Robert has handled the transition to Triple-A with aplomb, going 13-for-30 with five home runs, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored over seven games. The White Sox on Thursday optioned outfielder Charlie Tilson to Charlotte, and a corresponding move will made Friday. It's probably too early to bring Robert up to Chicago, but he's knocking on the door. A callup in September when rosters expand is possible.
