Robert went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Tigers.

Robert clubbed both of his home runs late in the game, with the first coming in the sixth frame followed by another two innings later. He now has five home runs on the season, three of which have come in his past three contests. Robert has swung the bat well of late in general, collecting a hit in five of his last six starts. For the season, he is hitting .286/.341/.536 with 13 RBI and 13 runs scored across 92 plate appearances.