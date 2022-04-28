Manager Tony La Russa is hopeful that Robert (groin) will return to the lineup Friday against the Angels, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Robert is out of the lineup for a sixth consecutive matchup Thursday against the Royals, but he participated in pregame warmups and looked good. The White Sox have remained insistent that Robert is day-to-day, and he seems to be trending toward a Friday return.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Still out with groin injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Still bothered by groin•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Not starting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Expected back Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Still sidelined•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Won't return this weekend•