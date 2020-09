Robert went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and another run scored during Thursday's win against the Royals.

Robert took a 2-0 pitch off Jake Newberry in the seventh inning and crushed a 458-foot, three-run blast that exited his bat at 113 mph. The talented 23-year-old outfielder leads all rookies with 11 long balls and 27 RBI this season while batting .278/.331/.586.