White Sox's Luis Robert: Day-to-day with hand contusion
Robert is day-to-day at High-A Winston-Salem with a left hand contusion, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
He missed a lot of time last year with a left thumb injury, and dealt with a thumb issue this year in spring training as well, but it is unclear if this latest injury has anything to do with that thumb. Robert is one of the hottest hitters in the minors, slashing .475/.530/.915 in 15 games, and was probably on the verge of a promotion to Double-A prior to this injury.
