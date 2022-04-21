Robert has been diagnosed with a minor groin strain following Thursday's loss to the Guardians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert appeared to tweak something while running out a grounder in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he's managing a groin issue. Although manager Tony La Russa called the injury minor, he acknowledged that Robert could require a stint on the injured list. The 24-year-old should be further examined before the White Sox determine his status, but Adam Engel, Leury Garcia and Adam Haseley should see time in center field if Robert is sent to the IL.