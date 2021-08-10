Robert went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 11-1 win over the Twins.
Robert was activated off the 60-day injured list Monday and made an immediate impact for the White Sox with an RBI-double in the fifth inning. He batted seventh in the order, and manager Tony La Russa could continue that practice as the outfielder ramps up from three months off. Prior to the injury, Robert had his most plate appearances in the two hole, where newcomer Cesar Hernandez has been living since he was acquired from Cleveland in late July.
